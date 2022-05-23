A person is recovering from non-life threatening injuries that police say they sustained during a stabbing in Washington Monday afternoon.
The stabbing occurred around 3 p.m. Monday at a residence within the 1000 block of West Fifth Street, according to Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes, public information officer for the Washington Police Department.
"The stabbing occurred as part of a domestic incident," Sitzes said. He said the three people involved in stabbing pose no threat to the community at-large.
The injured person is being transported to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment of their serious injuries, which are non-life threatening. Additional details about the victim and the two other people involved were not released by police officials.
Sitzes said he anticipates investigators being able to release additional information related to the stabbing on Tuesday, May 24.