Washington police say a 46-year-old Washington man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday morning.
Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said Washington Police responded to a home in the 300 block of Lake View Drive after receiving a 911 call at 1:46 a.m. Sitzes said when police arrived on the scene they made contact with a woman who advised them she had fled the home following a confrontation with the man. She said the man, who lived in the home, pulled out a handgun from an upstairs bedroom closet during the incident. The woman reported she heard multiple gunshots coming from inside the home after she exited the residence.
