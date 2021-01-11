The investigation into the deaths of two Washington residents who died Saturday morning is ongoing, according to Washington Police Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes.
In a news release from the department, the deceased individuals were identified as Danny L. Peroutka, 32, and Carey A. Boyster, 36.
The Washington Police Department was first dispatched to the scene after a caller reported finding a woman, later identified as Boyster, in a neighbor's driveway. Law enforcement followed a trail of blood to the rear of the home in the 800 block of Louis Street.
Boyster was found in a driveway south of the home.
"Our department is investigating this as a domestic incident that occurred between Peroutka and Boyster and no other persons have been found to be involved," Sitzes wrote in the release.
Peroutka and Boyster were "known to each other" and had a history with area law enforcement, according to Sitzes. Both Peroutka and Boyster were pronounced dead at the scene.
After the first police officers arrived, a request was made for the Franklin County SWAT team to be deployed to the scene as a precaution, Sitzes said.
Found in the home by the SWAT team was Peroutka and Boyster's 13-month-old child, who was unharmed and is currently in the care of family members.
Sitzes said the department will be releasing additional information as the investigation progresses.
Missourian staff Kristen Dragotto and Ethan Colbert contributed to this story.