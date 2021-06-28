Washington Police Department officials have identified persons of interest who they believe are connected to the recent string of catalytic converter thefts in Washington.
“We’ve been able to identify three people from our thefts that occurred here locally,” said Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes, who is also the department’s public information officer. He said one is believed to be involved in the actual thefts, and the other two are “associated with vehicles” used in the thefts and were identified using store security videos.
Sitzes said he could not release more specific details about the individuals other than that they are likely residents of Franklin or St. Louis counties. If located, individuals involved in the thefts could face misdemeanor or felony stealing or property damage charges.
Washington has experienced “a barrage of catalytic converter thefts” in recent weeks, according to police, with 28 reported thefts this year, a 200 percent increase from 2020.
In 2019, police responded to one theft involving a stolen catalytic converter. That number increased to eight in 2020 and has jumped to 28 so far this year.
Sitzes said the thefts have slowed recently. “We haven’t had the daily occurrence of them like we were earlier,” he said Thursday. At its peak, the thefts were “all over town, all hours of the day,” he said.
“In the overnight hours, they seem to be targeting the industrial parks and business parking lots where vehicles are parked overnight. During the day, they seem to be targeting busy parking lots,” Sitzes said earlier this month. The thieves were seemingly able to work efficiently, with some thefts taking less than a minute to complete.
Although the thefts may have slowed, the investigation has not.
Sitzes said the department continues to work with other police departments and law enforcement agencies to identify possible suspects and follow up on leads. Anyone with information about a possible catalytic converter theft is encouraged to call 636-390-1050. If someone sees a theft in progress or another crime, Sitzes said they should call 911.
“We are interested in any and all information,” Sitzes said. He said the department received some tips from callers during the height of thefts, but that, too, has slowed.
“We have received information about people who had catalytic converters or people who had them on trailers who maybe had no business having them,” Sitzes said.
The attraction to stealing a catalytic converter is the valuable metals inside the converter, which is an antipollution device.
Although the amounts of each metal vary based on the car make and model, all catalytic converters have around 6 grams of platinum, palladium and rhodium. Platinum currently sells for $944 an ounce, palladium retails for $2,190 per ounce, and rhodium has been known to sell for up to $10,000 per ounce in the black market. It takes more than 28 grams to make an ounce.
Burglars can sell the remaining stolen parts at scrap yards for hundreds of dollars.