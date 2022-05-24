A domestic dispute in Washington ended in a stabbing Monday afternoon and led to one person being sent to the hospital, Washington Police Department officials said.
The stabbing occurred around 3 p.m. Monday at a residence within the 1000 block of West Fifth Street, according to Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes, public information officer for the Washington Police Department.
Detective Betsey Schulze, who is managing the case for the police department, said Tuesday that the victim was released from the hospital Monday night and “is in very good condition.”
The injured person was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington and then transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment of their non-life threatening, but serious, injuries, she said.
Schulze declined to release additional details about the victim and did not name two other people involved.
She said she did not yet know if any charges would be filed.
“It’s still an open, active investigation right now,” Schulze said.
Schulze said that department does not think the incident poses a threat to public safety.
“The public is not in any danger,” she said.