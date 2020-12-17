Local manufacturing, assemblage and packaging nonprofit corporation Empac Group Inc., which employs around 270 Franklin County residents, has appointed a new chief executive officer.
Board of directors member Tim Poepsel will replace Eric Giebler as CEO, who is retiring after 29 years in the position, according to a Dec. 14 press release.
“From day one, he came onto the board involved,” Executive Director Colleen Himmelberg said. “He visited and educated himself and was invested in everything we do from legislative to advocacy to financial work.”
The nonprofit corporation is based in Washington and Sullivan, and its staff consists of people with disabilities, people in vocational skills training or enrolled in community employment services, according to the release.
In fiscal year 2020, the company provided over $1 million in wages to employees with significant disabilities, Himmelberg said.
Empac group manages, consults and coordinates packaging and inventory for partners in the St. Louis and Franklin County regions. Its partner companies include PLZ Aeroscience Corp. in Pacific and Aerofil Technology Inc. in Sullivan, according to Himmelberg and the company’s website.
Poepsel will begin working in his role Jan. 4, and Giebler will officially step down June 30.