As area voters weigh whether to approve a 3 percent sales tax on recreational marijuana sales in Franklin County and several cities within the county, officials have some ideas of how to spend the new revenue. But nothing is set in stone.
The city of Washington may have the most definite plans. Officials there have indicated they want to spend marijuana sales tax revenue on funding the city’s Parks & Recreation Department and giving raises to emergency dispatchers.
“We have such a huge park system, and it is wonderful, but we need to give the parks department a boost,” Fourth Ward Councilman Joe Holtmeier said in January. Tessie Steffens, a member of the Parks & Recreation Commission, echoed that sentiment earlier this month, saying the commission should “help promote this to people, because it is very important for the parks that this tax is passed.”
But like the cities of Union, Pacific, St. Clair and Gerald, as well as Franklin County, which are all considering marijuana sales taxes of their own, there is nothing in the ballot language of Washington’s proposed tax that would make those uses legally binding.
“If down the road you determine that the money needed to be used on another purpose, then you couldn’t change the use until you go back to the voters,” Washington City Attorney Mark Piontek said in January in advising the city to leave funding for the Parks & Recreation Department out of the ballot language.
Of all the area taxing entities proposing a marijuana sales tax on the April 4 ballot, Franklin County has the closest thing to a commitment to spend the money for a certain purpose included in its ballot wording. But the language also leaves considerable room for future county commissioners to change their mind.
“If the voters approve this sales tax the proceeds thereof shall be used for public safety purposes, general revenue purposes, or such other purpose as the County Commission may determine from time to time is necessary and appropriate,” the ballot proposal states.
“This tax generated, if passed, would go to public safety first and foremost,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said in January.
St. Clair City Administrator John Lippert said in an interview last week that as in other Missouri cities, revenue from a marijuana tax in St. Clair would go to the city’s general fund. There would be no legally binding requirements for the city to spend it on anything in particular, but Lippert said areas the city is considering allocating the revenue to include “primarily public safety, parks, those kinds of things.”
Lippert said the city would like to see the money spent offset increased costs associated with legalized marijuana. He would like to provide more resources for law enforcement, he said, and the city has been in talks with schools about hiring an additional school resource officer.
Asked Monday whether the city of Pacific has plans for how to spend the hypothetical marijuana tax revenue, City Administrator Steve Roth said the city does not.
“And what I mean by that is the Board of Aldermen has not taken any specific action,” he said.
Roth said there have been some discussions, but nothing has been decided and it is unlikely to be decided before the election. He noted that how to spend marijuana tax revenue was not on the Board of Aldermen’s agenda for its Tuesday, March 21, meeting and there were no further meetings scheduled before the vote.
“I don’t think it’s going to come up,” Roth said.
Washington, St. Clair and Pacific are the only cities in Franklin County that currently have recreational marijuana dispensaries. Although Franklin County has a marijuana sales tax on the ballot, the county was originally informed by the Missouri Department of Revenue last month that it cannot “stack” its tax on top of city marijuana taxes on recreational sales within those cities. Since then, however, the state has backed off of that interpretation to some extent, and it is currently not entirely clear whether counties will be able to impose marijuana taxes on top of those levied by municipalities, or will instead only be able to tax marijuana sold in unincorporated areas. There are currently no recreational marijuana dispensaries in unincorporated areas of Franklin County.
Like the county, Union does not currently have a marijuana dispensary, but does have a question on the ballot asking if a 3 percent tax should be approved for adult use recreational marijuana sales in the city.
Union also has a separate ballot question asking if a 2 percent sales tax should be imposed on all adult use medical marijuana retail sales in the city. The Union Board of Aldermen has not voted on any specific purpose that the medical or recreational marijuana tax revenue would be required to go toward.
Asked Tuesday about the City of Gerald’s proposed marijuana tax, City Clerk Shelley Smythe noted that Gerald does not currently have any marijuana dispensaries, and said nothing has been specified about how future revenue from the tax would be spent. “It will probably just go to the general fund,” she said.