Missouri voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2022.

 (Photo by Uriel Sinai/Getty Images via The Missouri Independent)

As area voters weigh whether to approve a 3 percent sales tax on recreational marijuana sales in Franklin County and several cities within the county, officials have some ideas of how to spend the new revenue. But nothing is set in stone.

The city of Washington may have the most definite plans. Officials there have indicated they want to spend marijuana sales tax revenue on funding the city’s Parks & Recreation Department and giving raises to emergency dispatchers. 