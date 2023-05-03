Randy Bernhardt paints along a wooded path
Randy Bernhardt, of St. Peters, paints along a wooded path in Defiance April 26. Artists spread out around the town to work during the paint out.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

In its 20th year, the Augusta Plein Air Art Festival attracted over 100 artists from near and far to participate in 16 “open air” painting events and competitions. The festival allows artists to paint at different locations, such as wineries, an alpaca farm and other settings.

As the festival came to a close this weekend, artist Jamie Green, of Quincy, Illinois, reflected on what has brought him back to this festival every year for the past 10 years. 