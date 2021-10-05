In addition to approving the downtown overlay district and a new contract with Lime Scooters, Washington City Council approved the purchase of a new playground for Phoenix Park, a pay raise for the city administrator and the plat for a residential subdivision.
Phoenix Park playground
After approval from the council, the city is paying $243,756 for a new playground for the under-construction Phoenix Park, which is expected to be completed sometime in 2022. That’s lower than the $280,000 that was budgeted for this purpose, according to a city staff memo.
Included in this price is the cost of the equipment, installation and shipping. The city plans to use the rest of the budgeted money for demolition, grading, base rock, drainage and similar things.
The playground will feature seven slides, a rock climbing wall, a merry-go-round, rope walls and more.
Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said he’s “looking forward to getting it in and watching kids play on it.”
City administrator salary
City Administrator Darren Lamb is receiving a $6,125 raise. That brings his annual salary from $108,597 to $114,722.
Mayor Sandy Lucy explained that this raise was the result of two things. First, the city contracted consulting firm Austin Peters to perform a salary study, and that study said that Lamb should earn $111,384 annually based on what the firm saw similar municipalities pay. Secondly, the city allows for a 3 percent merit-based raise based on performance reviews. Lucy and Councilmember Sullentrup conducted a performance review and deemed him deserving of the raise.
Lucy also outlined Lamb’s work over the past year. Lamb assisted in the opening of the Agnes-Nolting Aquatics Center, oversaw the Austin Peters study and is working on revising the rules and regulations for the city’s department heads.
Overlook at Weber Farms
Finally, the city unanimously approved the sixth and final plat for the Overlook at Weber Farms, a residential subdivision south of Highway 100 near Rabbit Trail Drive. With this, the council is approving 27 new lots within the subdivision.
The subdivision will include a total of 104 homes when it’s completed, according to previous Missourian reporting. These homes range in price from $300,000 to $500,000, and will all fall within the Washington School District. Many of these homes are already completed and have families living in them, and realtors have said those families have come from all over, including Virginia, Colorado, Nebraska, Illinois and Texas.
Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci pointed out that this approval doesn’t give the developer the final go-ahead for these 27 new lots. It simply approves the layout.
“This allows them to move forward without having everything 100 percent approved,” he said.