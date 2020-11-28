Pickleball is a sport that’s growing in popularity and some area players want local communities to do more to keep up with the growth.
Phoenix Park in Washington is particularly busy, said Joyce Mutert of Washington. The complex has six tennis courts but only two of them include lines for pickleball. With doubles play, that means eight players can participate at a time, while others wait, sometimes for up to 35 minutes in a competitive match.
“All we’re asking (for) is to paint two courts,” she said. “We will have 20-something people out there, and the tennis courts are empty and not being used by tennis players.”
The pickleball players, many of whom are retirees, said tennis players tend to be younger, so they could be at work or school on weekdays. But they could still share the courts.
Mutert recently sent a letter to Wayne Dunker, Washington’s parks director, asking that the courts be painted so members of the Franklin County Pickleball Club can play.
“This sport is growing dramatically across the states,” Mutert wrote. “Surrounding communities such as Des Peres, Ballwin and Manchester have accommodated the growing need for more courts. We wish that Franklin County could demonstrate the same support to their growing pickleball members.”
Dunker told The Missourian that he plans to look into the situation further in the coming months but has not had time so far.
“I need to investigate the number of people standing around the courts and the number of people playing tennis and how they interact,” he said. “Those two groups don’t always interact well together.”
Dunker said that temporary taped pickleball courts were set up on asphalt at the Washington fairgrounds over the summer.
Wayne Brinker, of Washington, who has been playing pickleball for 2 ½ years, agrees that Washington should have more pickleball courts available.
“Festus is about the size of the city of Washington, and they’ve got 12 outdoor courts,” he said.
The pickleball club would even be willing to have a fundraiser to help pay for the lines on the courts, Mutert said.
“Having more courts would also open up the opportunity for the city to host tournaments and generate revenue in the future as well as satisfy a growing need for your community members,” she wrote in her letter.
Union also has pickleball lines on two of its four outdoor tennis courts. The players didn’t know of any other outdoor courts in Franklin County.
The pickleball players were taking part in the Union Parks and Recreation Department’s open play at the City Auditorium. When it is cold and raining outside, players head inside. By 10 a.m., 11 players were on the three taped pickleball courts on the wooden basketball court.
The players say they would rather be outside, at least when the weather is nice. But with only two courts in Washington, several players have to wait to play.
“If there (was) good weather, we’d have a lot of people waiting,” Mutert said. “And with COVID, we want to play outside.”
Pickleball has grown in popularity in Franklin County, as it has across the country since it started in Washington state in the 1960s. The sport combines tennis, badminton and table tennis and is played on a 20-by-40-foot court.
More than 80 people signed up to play in a pickleball tournament in the Union High School gym that was originally scheduled for March. The pandemic led to the city-sponsored event being pushed back to June before it was canceled for this year.