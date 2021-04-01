More than 100 people gathered on a sunny Saturday morning in Dutzow to plant a total of 50 sycamore, bur oak, Kentucky coffee and hackberry trees along the Katy Trail. Many people from St. Louis drove in, joining Washington, St. Charles and Dutzow locals. People of all ages knelt in the dirt, digging holes for trees that organizers hope will grow to provide shade for users of the nation’s largest recreational trail, stretching 240 miles across the state.
Several members of the Missouri Humanities Council helped with the planting on March 27, as did a group of employees from Edward Jones Investments, whose second managing partner Ted Jones helped create the Katy Trail in the late 1980s.
“These lands were once harvested by our native people who built economies along the river. At one point, the Missouri River was a hub of socialization. These barges and steamboats would roll through here, building our economy and bringing life,” said Lisa Carrico, director of family and veterans programs at Missouri Humanities Council. “So riding on the Katy Trail is kind of like you’re riding through history and the evolution of this area. And being able to plant these trees and revitalize the environmental root is another way to show appreciation of what our area was and what it could become.”
The event was organized by Forest ReLeaf of St. Louis and Magnificent Missouri, and the trees were sponsored by the Robert J. Trulaske Jr. Family Foundation and Missouri State Parks. The groups plan to plant 50 more trees along the trail in the fall and more later as part of a three-year initiative to add hundreds of native Missouri trees along the Katy Trail. Members of the groups, some of whom live near the site of Saturday’s planting, have encouraged nearby private property owners to add more trees to their lands as part of a push to add shade to areas of the Katy Trail and improve pollination.
Dan Burkhardt, co-founder of the Katy Land Trust and also of Magnificent Missouri, was excited and surprised to see so many people out supporting an idea at least 18 months in the making. He and his wife, Connie, own Bethlehem Valley Farm and Vineyards in Marthasville.
Meredith Perkins, executive director of Forest ReLeaf, said many of the people in attendance had never planted a tree before.
“The goal is that this will make a big impact on the area, but also everyone that plants a tree here is going to have confidence, excitement and enthusiasm to maybe plant a native tree in their yard,” Perkins said. “And (then) we can exponentially change the landscape, so all of the sudden the canopy is growing.”