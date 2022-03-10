Those anxious to see live music, plays and other performances at a proposed amphitheater along Washington’s riverfront will need to wait a little while longer, according to city officials.
“The city is always looking for ways to improve and we would certainly be open to pursuing that idea, but there is no funding for it at this time,” City Administrator Darren Lamb said Monday evening. The push to bring an amphitheater to the riverfront seemingly gained momentum in 2017 when the Washington City Council approved a plan to construct the amphitheater to the east of the existing shelter houses and pavilions at the James Rennick Riverfront Park.
The project was included in a proposal to build a proposed river overlook, a children’s garden maze and additional restrooms. The city’s previous parks director, Darren Dunkle, did not have a cost estimate for the total project.
The 2017 design plan, which was completed by Gateway Design Studio, shows a new spur of the Rotary Riverfront Trail being constructed that would run parallel to the existing trail, toward the river and away from the railroad tracks before connecting back into the trail. A new paved parking lot also was included in the plans.
“I think the plans look great and if the community still wants to do something like this then they would need to identify it in the next capital improvement sales tax proposal,” Lamb said. He said the tax will come up for renewal in 2026 and the city will begin compiling a list of possible projects that the tax revenue could pay for in 2025.
Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker, who recently marked his three-year anniversary leading the city’s parks department, said during his tenure there has been little to no discussion about the proposed amphitheater. Both he and Lamb said they are open to resuming those talks ahead of the next sales tax renewal.
“It would certainly be another benefit for downtown Washington, but we would want to coordinate with groups like Downtown Washington Inc., the (Washington Area) Chamber of Commerce and with any other groups that use the riverfront park for events to make sure that this is something they would support too,” Lamb said.