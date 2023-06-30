Fishing Derby
Kids line the rock banks of Union City Lake for Saturday's Fishing Derby.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

Plans are being formulated for a new Veterans Fishing Day event at Veterans Memorial Park.

American Legion Post 297 in Union is sponsoring the event in collaboration with the Union Parks and Recreation Department. Legion members gave a presentation earlier this month at the city’s Park Advisory Board meeting and planned to also talk to members of the Board of Aldermen at their June 19 Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting, but it was canceled.

