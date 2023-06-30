Plans are being formulated for a new Veterans Fishing Day event at Veterans Memorial Park.
American Legion Post 297 in Union is sponsoring the event in collaboration with the Union Parks and Recreation Department. Legion members gave a presentation earlier this month at the city’s Park Advisory Board meeting and planned to also talk to members of the Board of Aldermen at their June 19 Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting, but it was canceled.
The fishing day is planned for 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, said Scott Krohn, adjutant for American Legion Post 297. After receiving the recommendation of the Park Advisory Board, it needs final approval from the Board of Aldermen.
Krohn expects the event to be helpful for veterans, according to a presentation he gave the park board.
“Fishing helps take your mind off of everyday stresses and internal conflicts,” he said. “Veterans have a strong sense of camaraderie and provide support for each other. We hope to provide both through this event.”
The event is inspired by free veterans fishing events the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) holds at state trout parks, Krohn said.
“We thought we would try to have something local for those unable to travel such a far distance,” he said.
The parks department is planning to stock the lake with additional fish leading up to Veterans Fishing Day.
“The amount of fish and types of fish are still being determined and will be based on cost,” Krohn said.
American Legion Post 297 plans to send out fliers and letters about the event to all area veterans organizations, including other American Legion posts, VFW halls, the Vietnam Veterans of America, Disabled American Veterans and local nursing homes with veterans, in Union, Washington, St Clair and other communities. “We will assist any elderly or disabled vets as much as possible,” Krohn said.
The American Legion will have use of one of the lakeside pavilions at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 600 Progress Parkway in Union.
The Sons of the American Legion will provide lunch, using a portable barbecue provided by the city. They are some of the numerous organizations helping out.
Demonstrations by the St. Louis chapter of Project Healing Waters, a fly fishing group for disabled veterans, will show attendees how to fly fish, tie flies and other activities to help veterans.
“While they will be showing about fly fishing, this is not a fly fishing event,” Krohn said. “Any type of legal fishing is allowed.”
Trophies, T’s & More will sell discounted event T-shirts.
MDC is allowing veterans to borrow poles from them for the event. Krohn said they are also asking MDC about providing bait like waxworms.
Hyperlocal Extreme Weather has offered to fillet any fish veterans catch and want to keep and eat, Krohn said. The company will also provide food and drinks.
Hyperlocal Extreme Weather previously scheduled its own free fishing derby on Feb. 4, shortly after the start of catch and keep trout season, across town at City Lake. That fishing event was canceled because the lake was frozen over.
The American Legion is also looking for people to donate fishing poles or other fishing equipment, as well as other food sponsors, Krohn said.
The legion plans to offer awards for things like the largest fish, smallest fish and even oldest fisherman, Krohn said.
“Our vision is to get a bunch of veterans together for camaraderie, and to show appreciation for the veterans and their service,” Krohn said.
The American Legion is looking to get the word out about Veterans Fishing Day and plans to discuss it at an upcoming Union Area Chamber of Commerce meeting to try to get its members involved, Krohn said.
The parks department plans to open the lakes at Veterans Memorial Park to public fishing on Oct. 2, the day after Veterans Fishing Day, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. The two small lakes at Veterans Park have been off-limits to fishing since the park opened in 2017.
Pohlmann previously said MDC told him to expect the fish being stocked at Veterans Park to be caught quickly.
The parks department plans to stock the lakes with a variety of fish a couple weeks prior to Veterans Fishing Day, Pohlmann told The Missourian.
“We’re looking to do some hybrid fish, large mouth bass and some catfish,” he said.
