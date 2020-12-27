Franchise officials for Planet Fitness, Washington, expect to open the center’s doors Monday, Dec. 28.
Mike Hamilton, franchisee and chief operating officer of Planet Fitness Midwest, said the date is subject to change depending on when the last building inspections are completed by city staff.
“We will for sure be open by the first of the year,” Hamilton said.
The center is located on Rabbit Trail Drive behind the Bank of Franklin County branch, near the intersection of Phoenix Center Drive and Rabbit Trail Drive.
The fitness center is a 31,000-square-foot, two-story facility, with cardio machines, strength equipment, 30-minute express circuit, locker rooms, flat-screen televisions, HydroMassage beds, massage chairs, tanning beds and a Total Body Enhancement booth.
Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the center will employ 15 full-time workers and five part-time positions, Hamilton said, adding revenue projections for the first year are expected to be “just north of a million dollars.”
Hamilton did not disclose how much the fitness center cost to build.
The Washington location will be the 15th Planet Fitness center located in the St. Louis metropolitan area. Other nearby locations include: Ballwin, Wentzville, St. Peters, Rolla and Jefferson City.
Hamilton said Washington was chosen after the company received emails from members requesting a location in the area and research proved that “Washington fit Planet Fitness’ footprint.”
He said the center started a 30-day presale but did not disclose how many people had signed up for memberships.
The business had 14.4 million members companywide in December of 2019, according to the company’s press release.
Planet Fitness was founded in 1992 in Dover, N.H., and is currently based in Hampton, N.H. The fitness franchise operates more than 2,000 fitness centers across the U.S. It reported revenue of $689 million last year.
For more information on Planet Fitness, visit planetfitness.com.