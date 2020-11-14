City Says Plans For Second Street Housing Project Have Been Tabled
As the closing date nears on the sale of a 30-acre property located on South Point Road near the Phoenix Center shopping district in Washington, the city is tying up some loose ends.
The property is jointly owned by the city of Washington and Franklin County. The city plans to purchase two of the 30 acres for a future firehouse and water tower, according to city officials.
The remainder of the 28 acres is under contract to be purchased by developer Kurt Unnerstall, owner of Little Elm LLC.
The closing date for the city and the developer to purchase the property is Monday, Nov. 30.
But before the city can purchase the property, the 30 acres must be subdivided. The planning and zoning commission was presented the preliminary plat proposal at its meeting Monday, Nov 9.
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, said the request subdivides the property into three lots, all of which will continue to have public right-of-way access to South Point Road.
Lot 8A would have approximately 2.8 acres, lot 8B would have 2.08 acres and lot 8C would have the remaining 25 acres.
He said the property is zoned as C-2, general commercial district, and has no minimum lot size requirement. “Plat 8B is the one the city will retain,” Maniaci said.
The planning and zoning commission voted to approve the preliminary plat, which will be presented to the city council Monday, Nov. 16.
The property, located at 4811 South Point Road, was given to the city and county by Phoenix Center II developer Joe Vernaci in 2005 as part of his deal to get public financing to do the Phoenix Center development.
Two requests from Unnerstall also were on the agenda for the planning and zoning commission. First was a request for voluntary annexation of a 13.3-acre property on the Jasper Farm located south of Highway 100 and west of High Street.
“This is the last piece (of property) to be annexed, which is not yet in the city limits,” Maniaci said.
The property is adjacent to Meadowlake Farms, a residential neighborhood that was annexed to become part of the city limits early this year, according to Maniaci.
The annexation of the property will bring the 13.3 acres into the city limits.
All but six-tenths of an acre would be zoned as R-3, multifamily residential and the remainder would be C-2, general commercial.
Unnerstall also submitted a preliminary plat for Terrace in Washington, an upcoming development located off of Highway 100 and Pottery Road.
Maniaci told The Missourian the request was to resubdivide and reorganize the property for development and will be the first of several phases to be approved for the development.
According to the preliminary plat, the property would have three different zoning codes, including C-2, general commercial district; R-3, multi family residential; and R-1C, single-family attached.
Both requests were approved by the planning and zoning commission and will be sent to council at a later date.
Maniaci announced at the end of the meeting that the proposed plan for a residential development and rezoning along Second and Stafford streets in Washington has been “tabled indefinitely.”
The proposed development would have been located on the property currently listed for sale by Ruth Stumpe Tofle, who, with five other family members, is selling the property that once belonged to the late Dorothy and Clarence Stumpe. Doug Willming, owner of Willming Excavating and Construction, was the developer for the proposed project.
In his original proposal, Willming planned to build 18 brick townhomes, which would all face Second Street. The townhomes, which were described by Willming as high-end rental properties, would be built in two phases.
Willming later amended his plans, instead saying he hoped to build 17 two-story townhomes instead of the 18 three-story townhomes.