Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, St. Clair police officers found Joshua Searcy, 44, “covered in blood” on the porch of a St. Clair home, according to a press release from the police department.
In connection to the incident, Charles R. Miller, 53, of St. Clair, has been charged with first-degree assault, a Class A felony, and was arrested with a $50,000 cash-only bond.
Searcy told police that Miller had hit him with a metal pipe “or something similar” and threatened to kill him while loading a .22 caliber pistol at Miller’s home, according to the press release. Searcy then reportedly fled the house and arrived at a neighbor’s home, where police found him. St. Clair EMS transported Searcy to Mercy Hospital Washington, according to the release, which did not identify who called the police.
Because of the firearm, police established a perimeter around Miller’s house, according to the press release. However, police were reportedly able to arrest Miller without incident.
Miller told police that Searcy had stolen from him and they got into an argument over that, according to the release. Miller also reportedly admitted to hitting Searcy in the head.
A hearing is scheduled for Miller’s criminal case on May 2 at 2 p.m. at the Franklin County Courthouse, according to online court records.