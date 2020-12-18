Tricia Piontek and Kevin Richardson were elected to the board of directors for the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce.
Both were chosen through a membership-wide ballot that included four nominees, selected by a committee of past board chairs, according to a press release.
“We’re excited to add Tricia and Kevin to our team. Both have a great appreciation for our community, and we are grateful for their willingness to serve our chamber in this capacity,” Chamber President Jennifer Giesike said.
Board members typically serve two three-year terms on the board, although if selected by fellow directors to the executive board, additional years can be served.
Piontek and Richardson will replace Dave Politte of Zick, Voss, Politte & Richardson, P.C. and Casey Zastrow of American Family Insurance, whose terms will end Dec. 31, 2020.
Richardson is a partner and attorney with Zick, Voss, Politte & Richardson, P.C., where he has worked since 2003.
Piontek is senior vice president and general manager of Magnet Group, a promotional material supply company headquartered in Washington.
The two will join 14 others on the 2021 board of directors.
Those on the executive board include Paul Brune, Andy Robinson, Jay Nowak, Dan Cassette, Steve Strubberg and Karen Timpe.
The board of directors for the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce include Josh Brinker, Becky Cox, Scott Hillermann, Joe Maniaci, Tanya McCormack, Luke Meyer, Craig Mueller and Jason Unnerstall.