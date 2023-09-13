Washington attorney Mark C. Piontek, counsel with Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard, P.C., was recently selected for inclusion in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America for Municipal Law. Piontek has received this recognition each year since 2021.
Piontek serves as city attorney and city counselor for the city of Washington, city attorney for Marthasville and Augusta, county counselor for Franklin County and has served as special counsel to other cities, towns and villages in the area.
He also serves as counsel for the Washington Community Fire Protection District, the Marthasville Fire Protection District and represents a broad range of additional clients, including industrial development authorities, public water supply districts and joint municipal utility commissions in a variety of transactions, including real estate, governmental regulations, public finance, civil litigation, zoning and construction law.
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence, the publication said in a press release. Best Lawyers recognitions are compiled based on an exhaustive Purely Peer Review evaluation. More than 123,000 industry leading lawyers are eligible to vote (from around the world), and Best Lawyers has received more than 20 million evaluations on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world.
For the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, more than 13.7 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 76,000 leading lawyers included in the milestone 30th edition. Awards are determined based on a handful of factors, including lawyer feedback, the number of lawyers included in Best Lawyers for that firm and practice area, the number of office locations a firm has, historical analysis of the firm’s “Lawyer of the Year” awards, materials submitted by firms and the firm’s overall scope and areas of expertise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.