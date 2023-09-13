Mark Piontek

Mark Piontek

 Contributed Photo

Washington attorney Mark C. Piontek, counsel with Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard, P.C., was recently selected for inclusion in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America for Municipal Law. Piontek has received this recognition each year since 2021.

Piontek serves as city attorney and city counselor for the city of Washington, city attorney for Marthasville and Augusta, county counselor for Franklin County and has served as special counsel to other cities, towns and villages in the area.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.