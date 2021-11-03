Pinckney Bend Distillery has been in business for a decade, and to celebrate the milestone, the New Haven-based company is hosting a party at its downtown location Nov. 6.
“We can barely believe it ourselves, but 10 years ago this November we legally sold (wink) our first bottle of American gin,” the event’s Facebook page reads.
At the celebration, open house tours of Still House 2, usually closed to the public, will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Cocktails will be available all day, and several vendors will be on-site with food and wares.
Outdoor games such as cornhole and giant Connect 4 will be set up for entertainment, and COMO Axe Attack from Columbia will operate its mobile ax-throwing setup from noon to 5 p.m.
Several bands will be playing, too. Friends of Aaron is taking the stage from noon to 3 p.m. before Woodshine takes over at 3:30 p.m. Wildhorse Creek Band will close out the night from 7-9 p.m.
“We’re excited, honestly, just to have been here for 10 years.” said Pinckney Bend’s Chief Operating Officer Tara Steffens.
To accommodate the event, Miller Street in front of Pinckney Bend will be closed from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 6. In addition, festival preparations will begin Friday. There will be no street closures, but a news release from the company advises people to “be mindful of event trucks, loading and unloading areas and sidewalk tents.”
Access to the post office will not be restricted Saturday, and drivers will be able to cross the railroad tracks and turn right or left on Front Street. The end of Miller Street will be open to provide access to the post office and its parking lot.