The sixth annual Piggyback Dash is back for its sixth run up Union’s Autumn Hill.
The footrace, which features 10-kilometer, as well as 5-K and 2-K races, starts and ends at Autumn Hill Park, 310 Autumn Hill Drive. The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. Sept. 24.
The previous races have awarded more than $28,000 for the Lance Purschke Memorial Scholarship Fund with the Union R-XI Foundation.
The finish of the race, in which runners can go up the hill with someone on their back, was inspired by Purschke, a Union High student who died in a car crash returning from a girls basketball game in St. Clair Feb. 24, 1997, a day before his 17th birthday. Purschke loved the challenge of running up Autumn Hill and was the first known person to carry someone piggyback up the hill.
Advance entry fee for the 10-K is $30, plus a $2.74 fee. Prices increase to $35 Sept. 1.
The 5-K is $25, plus $2.45 in fees, increasing to $30 Sept. 1.
The 2-K is $15, plus a $1.87 fee, increasing to $20 Sept. 1.
The race drew 137 people in 2021. Race organizer Nick Hoeing said the group is hoping for a similar number this year.
“We’re a little behind, but we’re still 3 1/2 weeks out,” he said Tuesday. “A good chunk of people sign up at the last minute.”