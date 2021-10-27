Historian and archaeologist Michael Fuller will visit the Warrenton branch of the Scenic Regional Library Wednesday to discuss findings related to Picture Cave and other sites in Warren County.
Picture Cave, located on private property in Warren County, is one of the most intensely studied rock art sites in Missouri. With more than 290 prehistoric paintings, it was the site of sacred rituals of the Osage Nation. In September, Picture Cave and the surrounding 43 acres were sold for $2.2 million to an anonymous buyer.
The sale generated more attention to the archaeological site and other historic cave paintings in the area, which prompted Kerry Christian, the adult programs director at Warrenton’s Scenic Regional Library to reach out to the semi-retired professor in hopes he would present for community members.
“It’s like all over the news right now, everybody’s so interested in it,” she said.
At the lecture, which will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the library or, in the case of inclement weather, at Warrenton High School, Fuller will discuss findings about the chemistry of the pigments used to mark the cave’s walls. Researchers used portable X-ray fluorescence analysis to study the composition of the medium used to mark the walls. Two new interpretations of the purpose and meanings of several of the pictographs will also be discussed, Fuller said.
Fuller’s findings on Picture Cave and at six other sites have been recorded in a new book entitled “Painted Caves of Missouri, Volume 1.” Christian said he will have a handful of pre-draft copies of the book for sale at the lecture.
Fuller has been working with Missouri archaeological sites for five decades and has recorded hundreds of sites around the world. He taught at St. Louis Community College for 30 years before working as a lecturer on cruise ships. Currently, Fuller is the resident historian on the Viking Jupiter, which is part of the Viking Cruise Line.
Christian said the library’s lectures are usually well-attended. She said about 75 people attended Oct. 19’s lecture on the Salem Witch Trials. Those interested can register online or call the branch at (636) 456-3321.
If anyone would like to report a site with painted or carved decorations, Fuller said winter is the best time for visiting new finds. He can be reached at mfuller0@me.com.