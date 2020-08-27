After closing shortly after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, parks department activities are resuming in the Union Auditorium.
The gym in the auditorium recently reopened to walkers from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Fridays. Walkers are asked to social distance.
Also returning is popular pickleball play in the gym, where the small tennis-like courts are taped off. Open pickleball, which costs $3, will take place from noon-3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays starting Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Open play is available for all levels of player, with staff there to teach new players. A maximum of 20 people are allowed in the gym at a time to allow for social distancing. Balls will be provided, but players must bring their own paddle.
For those more serious about pickleball, a 10-week Monday night ladder league is scheduled to start Oct. 5.
Pickleball won’t be available on some Fridays, to allow for the auditorium to be changed over for rented weekend events. Walking isn’t available Monday mornings because rental setups are sometimes being taken down.
For more information on parks programs, call 636-583-8471 or email recc@unionmissouri.org.
The parks department, which was located in the basement, previously liked having pickleball and other potentially loud events at night, because of how the play above could reverberate. But with most city offices moved to the new city hall down Locust Street, the parks department has moved to the main floor.
“One of the problems with the gym during the day was it gets very loud in the basement,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said.
The building will now be open to more events during the day. Pohlmann said the city is taking suggestions on how to use the auditorium.
“We’re trying to schedule some fitness and exercise classes,” he said. “We’re trying to get that back up and running.”
The city closed the auditorium, which then was part of city hall, to walk-in traffic, with all business done by phone, as COVID-19 began spreading in March. Other than for city meetings, public access to the gym was largely restricted until city offices moved from the building in July.
But it has slowly been reopening.
After the city canceled rental reservations for months, the auditorium was reopened to rentals starting earlier this month, with the first event a wedding over the weekend of Aug. 15-16. While those rentals had been scheduled before the pandemic closed the auditorium, the city also is taking new rentals for the building.