Pickleball players in Washington
Lynn Thompson, left, and Joyce Mutert reach to return the ball to Jean Ferguson Jan. 17 during league pickleball at the Washington City Auditorium. Pickleball resumed Tuesday evening after the auditorium was closed due to maintenance, including the addition of pickleball lines on the floor. Pickleball courts are also coming to the Fairgrounds.

Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

For local enthusiasts of the sport, the lack of pickleball courts in Washington has been a pretty big “dill.”

“Over the last year or so, we’ve have several groups coming to the park board meetings to request that we add more pickleball courts, particularly on the west side of town,” said Washington Parks & Recreation Director Wayne Dunker. Under a joint proposal from the Washington Town & Country Fair board and the Parks & Recreation Department that was presented during the Washington City Council meeting on Tuesday, four new courts will soon be constructed at the Town & Country Fairgrounds. 