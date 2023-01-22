For local enthusiasts of the sport, the lack of pickleball courts in Washington has been a pretty big “dill.”
“Over the last year or so, we’ve have several groups coming to the park board meetings to request that we add more pickleball courts, particularly on the west side of town,” said Washington Parks & Recreation Director Wayne Dunker. Under a joint proposal from the Washington Town & Country Fair board and the Parks & Recreation Department that was presented during the Washington City Council meeting on Tuesday, four new courts will soon be constructed at the Town & Country Fairgrounds.
The Fair board plans to replace the Entertainment Tent, where small music groups play during the Fair, with a new metal pavilion. The new pavilion is expected to cost $260,000, which will be paid for by the Fair board. The new pavilion would resemble the other pavilions at the fairgrounds and would be wired with electricity for lighting.
“The tent rental was $40,000 per year, so it will pay for itself in five or six years,” said Jason Gildehaus, chair of this year’s Town & Country Fair. Gildehaus said the pavilion will serve as a shelter for fairgoers during inclement weather.
“We can use that building in a way that we could never use the tent before,” Gildehaus said.
In the process of constructing the new pavilion, crews will also remove the existing 1,700-foot by 75-foot asphalt pad that is currently on the site. According to Dunker, the asphalt is “deteriorating.”
In its place, a contractor would pour a new 160-foot by 70-foot concrete pad.
“The new pavilion and concrete pad could then serve the ever-growing local pickleball population with four covered pickleball courts when the pavilion is not being used during the Fair,” Dunker said. The city plans to complete a number of jobs in house including the removal of the asphalt, the installation of the pickleball courts, and initial landscaping around the pavilion to help lower costs on the project. The city is still expecting to spend $82,000 on the concrete pad.
Dunker said the new courts will likely not be available to players until after this year’s Fair, which is scheduled for Aug. 2-6.
Once completed, the number of outdoor pickleball courts in the city’s park system will grow to six, including two courts at Phoenix Park that must be shared with tennis players. Pickleball players can also play at the city auditorium.
Pickleball has grown in popularity in Franklin County, as it has across the country since it started in Washington state in the 1960s. The sport combines tennis, badminton and table tennis and is played on a 20-by-40-foot court.