With the season of outdoor festivals in full swing, organizers are gearing up for the Pickin’ on Picknic bluegrass festival at Lost Hill Lake, St. Clair, this weekend.
The four day festival will begin at noon on Thursday, July 6 and wind down mid-afternoon on Sunday, June 9. With over a dozen bluegrass bands performing, vendors selling wares, workshops, and artists showcasing their work, festival goers will not be bored with the numerous activities that will take place.
Camping on site is available for those who don’t want to miss a moment of the festival.
The main stage is under a shaded walnut grove, and music can be heard 24 hours a day between the stage and campfire music. Main stage performers vary from local favorites, to national touring bands and Grammy award-winning artists.
Pickin’ on Picknic organizers also pride themselves on hosting a family-friendly festival which features a kid zone, where children can participate in games, arts and crafts, nature walks, face painting, parachute play, and a variety of other activities.
“All of the team members who have worked tirelessly every day throughout the year have all had families over the last couple of years, so that has been a focus to make it kid-friendly,” Curator and Event Producer Ryan Kemp said.
A band competition will take place at noon on Saturday and five bands have signed up to compete. The winner will be able to perform on the main stage in 2024.
Pickin’ on Picknic tickets are still available for the festival and can either be purchased at the gate or online at pickinfestival.com/tickets/.
