Festive Festival
Pickin' on Picknic has been an annual bluegrass festival since 2018.

 Submitted Photo

With the season of outdoor festivals in full swing, organizers are gearing up for the Pickin’ on Picknic bluegrass festival at Lost Hill Lake, St. Clair, this weekend.

The four day festival will begin at noon on Thursday, July 6 and wind down mid-afternoon on Sunday, June 9. With over a dozen bluegrass bands performing, vendors selling wares, workshops, and artists showcasing their work, festival goers will not be bored with the numerous activities that will take place.

