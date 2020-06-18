Union’s new city hall will address many of the issues that faced the city’s outgoing headquarters in the city auditorium.
Russell Rost, Union’s administrative consultant who spearheaded the $4.5 million project as city administrator, recently led The Missourian on a tour of the nearly-finished project. The city is expected to open the building at 10 E. Locust St. to the public Monday, July 27, after beginning the moving process July 22 at the old building at 500 E. Locust St.
“I think it’s a very viable building, but pretty in its own way,” Rost said. “It’s not too badly institutional.”
To allow for social distancing, the board of aldermen had to abandon its regular meeting room in the basement of the old city hall. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the meetings have been held in the larger auditorium.
But the meeting room at the new city hall will allow aldermen to space out, with some adjustments, if needed, Rost said. And, unlike the auditorium, they each have their own microphone to make sure people can hear them.
The board room also will feature new audio equipment, cameras and operating system, said Union City Clerk Jonita Copeland. Two large screens will allow audience members to see the same presentations and agenda items that the aldermen see at their seats on the dais. People addressing the board also can plug in their devices at the podium to show information.
“A new building being equipped for current technology will be a great improvement, as well,” Copeland said.
The board room will double as Union’s municipal courtroom, with office space for the municipal court judge, city attorney and defense attorneys in a nearby hallway.
The old city hall has largely been closed to the public since the pandemic started, partly because it is too easy for the public to wander around there. But the setup of the 12,000-square-foot new city hall will allow residents to pay utility bills or visit the court clerk in the lobby through bullet resistant windows.
“It’s a lot more staff-and customer-friendly,” Rost said. “When they come in, they should clearly see the services that they need.”
A second entryway is located in the west side of the building, allowing contractors to access a separate window for the building department. While much of the building has carpet floors, the building department has more heavy-duty tile flooring, making it friendlier to contractors wearing boots that might be covered in mud, Rost said.
New City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann, when he was the city engineer, asked for the building department’s open floor plan, which accommodates people moving around with building documents.
The public is generally limited to the lobbies and the board of aldermen meeting room in the new city hall. The building has separate men’s and women’s restrooms for the public and for staff.
The new city hall has several conference rooms, including separate rooms for staff meetings, city committees and the board of aldermen’s closed sessions. The rooms come equipped with television monitors or motorized projection screens.
Even the lunch room has a television, which will allow it to be used for conferences, if needed, Rost said.
“We’re trying to make them as versatile as we can,” he said.
Zimmermann’s office will be located in the northwest corner of the building. Rost said that it is strategically placed next to that of the city’s executive assistant for community development.
The building even has a tank to soften the area’s notoriously hard water.
Rost will stay in an office in the old city hall until he fully retires from the city in October. While he won’t get to be based out of the building he shepherded to completion, he is pleased to have done it for the city — under budget and ahead of schedule.
“It’s kind of bittersweet, but, at the same time, it’s a great asset to the city,” he said. “So I’m happy I was able to help facilitate it over the years.”