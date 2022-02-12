Phillips 66 and its contractors will start construction on the pipeline replacement project between Villa Ridge and Eureka this month, according to a news release from the company.
Ten miles of new pipeline will replace and relocate sections of an existing 1950s-era pipeline, which delivers petroleum products to consumers in both Missouri and Illinois. Construction is expected to continue through the end of the year, with most of the work taking place during daylight hours Monday through Saturday, according to the release. Phillips 66 did not announce a start date.
“”We are committed to designing, constructing, operating and maintaining the replacement pipeline in a safe and reliable manner, and to meet or exceed regulatory standards,” said Rich Johnson, stakeholder engagement manager for Phillips 66. “We are planning our work in a way to minimize any disruption to the community.”
A 20-mile section of the same pipeline was recently replaced between Eureka and Fenton.