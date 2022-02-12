Julie Prenger, owner of Four Seasons Florist in downtown Washington, uses a Super Bowl analogy to describe Valentine’s Day, calling it the championship run for florists.
That’s about as close to the big game that Prenger and her team will get this year, as they will be working nonstop, putting together hundreds of arrangements to be sent out the day after the Super Bowl on Feb. 14.
The florist’s arrangement party is a pre-Valentine’s Day tradition, but new to the festivity this year are pandemic-induced supply chain, labor shortages and increased prices.
Just ask William Johnson, owner of Union Florist, who greets customers calling his shop to place orders for Valentine’s Day with this prerecorded message: “Order early. There are supply problems with florists getting flowers on time and a lot of shops will be closing earlier this year than usual — some as early as Thursday so keep that in mind.”
If you can get him away from one of his many customers this week, Johnson will tell you that he is suffering from the same supply chain and labor issues that has afflicted nearly every American industry since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Trucker shortages mean flower deliveries are unreliable, and when they do come in, they are bearing inflation-based price increases.
Low supply is exacerbating the problem. Growers planted fewer bulbs in 2020 and 2021 during down years, and Beverly Heibeck, of Beverlee’s Forget-Me-Not Florist in St. Clair, thinks prices won’t stabilize for another year.
According to The Floral News, cold nights and increased rain made for less-than-ideal growing conditions in South America, where many U.S. flowers are sourced.
A wedding boom is also straining supply, with a predicted 2.47 million weddings in 2022 — up from 1.3 million in 2020.
Four Seasons’ Prenger said a rose usually costs 99 cents at wholesale, but this year she paid $2.35 per rose.
Heibeck said she has never seen such fluctuating prices.
“We used to have a $25 vase. There’s no such thing anymore,” Heibeck said. “Twenty five dollars in a vase is four carnations.”
For a dozen roses, she said customers shouldn’t be surprised to see a several-dollar price increase.
To supplement the high-priced blossoms, she has started offering more keepsakes, especially for funerals. Quilts, wind chimes and memory stones now accompany many arrangement packages.
Heibeck said Beverlee’s usually does between 75-100 orders on a regular week, but the week of Valentine’s Day, her orders jump to more than 800. To make sure their shops have plenty of flowers and to avoid last-minute price increases, Heibeck, Johnson and Prenger all placed their Valentine’s Day flower orders in December.
Prenger said she thinks flower companies up and down the supply chain are just trying to get through Valentine’s Day. Everybody is having labor issues, she said.
Right now, Beverlee’s employs two part-time and two full-time employees, including Heibeck. She said she could probably use another full-time staff member, and she’ll have about a dozen people helping in the shop until Tuesday. A big problem for florists, she said, is there isn’t much interest in the profession.
“It’s an old business. It’s a lot of work and a lot of younger people don’t want to mess with it,” said Johnson, who is having similar problems finding help.
Prenger is bringing in 10 extra pairs of hands Sunday for her “Super Bowl party.”
“If everything goes right, it can be very fun and we have lots of good food to eat and people are just fun and delightful, but if things are not going right then it gets pretty stressful,” she said.
The key for both florists and customers is getting orders in early. Johnson said he is closing Union Florist Thursday to focus on putting arrangements together.
Prenger said she is taking orders at Four Seasons until Monday morning —yes, on Valentine’s Day — but would prefer customers place orders by the weekend.
“Earlier is better,” she said. “That way it can go out first thing Monday and we don’t have to worry about it.”