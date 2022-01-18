Farmers or anyone with unused pesticides will have an opportunity to dispose of them in Washington this April.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced in a press release that it will hold six free waste pesticide collections in 2022. One of those will be in Washington. On April 9, the agency will host a collection at the MFA Agri Services Building at 6927 Highway 100.
At the event, the agency will accept herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides, dewormers, fly tags and fertilizers containing pesticides. It will not accept paint, explosives, fire extinguishers, yard waste, electronics, trash or pesticides from businesses, pesticide-production facilities, pesticide distributors, pesticide retailers or similar entities. Only Missouri farmers and residents will be able to dispose of waste.
The five other collection events are scheduled for March 12 in Portageville, March 26 in Appleton City, May 21 in Farmington, June 11 in Chillicothe and Aug. 13 in Versailles.