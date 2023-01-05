The woman who was found outside of a rural Pacific home on Wednesday evening has died, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton.
The woman, who is identified as 34-year-old Leslie Barstow, of Pacific, died at a St. Louis area hospital from injuries she sustained in the shooting.
Following her death, Pelton also released the identity of the male victim, Ronald G. Kline, Jr., 39, who died at the scene in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Road in rural Franklin County. Spring Valley Road is located west of Highway OO and north of Pacific.
Pelton said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but that investigators are treating this as a homicide investigation. Authorities have also spoken to a witness that heard a vehicle leave the scene shortly after the shooting occurred Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is encouraging anyone who has any information or possible surveillance camera footage in the area to come forward. The time frame on the camera footage would be between 5 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 4, according to Pelton.
Those with information or video footage that would assist in the investigation can contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Department at 636-583-2560.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.