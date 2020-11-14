The medical condition of the male driver of Tuesday’s police chase through two counties remains unknown.
The man, who has not been publicly identified, was driving a reported stolen pickup truck through Jefferson County and into Franklin County.
The driver is being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound that he sustained at the conclusion of the chase on Tuesday, Nov. 10, according to local law enforcement.
No additional information has been released about the driver, including his medical condition. Officials have not released the make and model of the truck.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said the department was notified of a stolen vehicle being tracked by OnStar at 8:35 a.m. on Nov. 10. The vehicle was reported stolen from a business in Jefferson County.
Officers with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol located the vehicle in Villa Ridge and gave pursuit.
“When the driver attempted to flee by driving the truck into the woods, he backed up, striking a Franklin County sheriff’s patrol vehicle,” Pelton said. “The subject then drove forward, striking a state highway patrol vehicle.”
After striking the two vehicles, the suspect then continued to drive on Del Vista Drive approaching Highway M, where deputies deployed tire deflation devices, Pelton said.
“The suspect’s vehicle drove north on Highway M to Old Highway 100, driving off the roadway, driving alongside the bluff just west of Highway M,” Pelton said. “The suspect’s vehicle came to a stop when he got stuck on the edge of the bluff embankment at approximately 9:49 a.m.”
Upon being caught, the suspect, initiated a nearly four-hour standoff before shooting himself at 1:39 p.m.
Pelton said negotiators were on the scene and attempted to negotiate with the suspect prior to the shooting.
Deputies offered life-saving measures on the scene, before the suspect was transported by Meramec Ambulance District to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Pelton said Thursday that the investigation is still ongoing. Assisting at the scene were the Boles and Washington fire districts.