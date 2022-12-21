Five Franklin County residents are in police custody as part of an ongoing drug distribution investigation, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton.
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Franklin County Narcotics Unit, the Franklin County SWAT team, and members of the Franklin County Sheriff's Department executed search warrants at a home in Sullivan and at a home in St. Clair.
At the Sullivan home, investigators found approximately half of an ounce of crystal methamphetamine. Also found inside the home were "scales and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia used for consumption and distribution," Pelton said in a press release.
Two people — a 22-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman — were found inside the East Springfield Avenue home. The man was taken into custody and is at the Franklin County Jail pending the announcement of formal charges against him. The woman was not taken into custody.
At the St. Clair home, investigators once again found approximately half of an ounce of crystal methamphetamine. They also found several capsules containing fentanyl, a baggie containing uncut fentanyl, six firearms, and numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia, according to Pelton.
Inside the home during the time of the search warrant being executed were a 38-year-old man from St. Clair, a 29-year-old man from St. Clair, a 72-year-old man from St. Clair, and a 68-year-old woman from St. Clair. All of four of these individuals were taken to the Franklin County Jail pending the announcement of formal charges.
This is a developing story, which will be updated as more information becomes available.