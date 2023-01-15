The man wanted in a double homicide at a rural Pacific residence was arrested in St. Louis after a pursuit by St. Louis city and county police Sunday.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Timothy J. Kalter, 39, was arrested late Sunday afternoon after his vehicle crashed on Interstate 55 near Bates avenue around 4:45 p.m. following a pursuit by St. Louis city police. Pelton said Kalter fled on foot after the crash but was later apprehended after an altercation with police. St. Louis county police spotted Kalter’s vehicle earlier in the afternoon and gave chase but lost the vehicle when it entered St. Louis city.
Pelton said during the investigation into the shooting deaths of Leslie Barstow and Ronald G. Kline, Jr., both of Pacific, on Jan. 5, his department developed information that Kalter had shot both victims as he was sitting in the back seat of their car. Pelton said he believed that Kalter intended to rob the victims.
On Jan. 10, a Franklin County Grand Jury issued an indictment for two counts of first degree murder against Kalter. Pelton said authorities has been searching for Kalter since the shooting and he is believed to be the same person involved in a vehicle pursuit and manhunt in Villa Ridge Jan. 13.
Kalter's criminal history includes the following felony guilty convictions: stealing a motor vehicle, 1998; first-degree tampering, 2005; damage to jail property, 2005; theft of a credit card/letter, 2012; possession of a controlled substance, 2013; stealing a motor vehicle, 2013; felony theft, 2014; second-degree assault of law enforcement, 2015; and unlawful possession of a firearm, 2019.
Pelton said the investigation in this case has "consumed countless hours" and he credited other police departments for their assistance.
"I want to thank the Sheriff's office investigators, Sullivan police, Union police, Washington police, Pacific police, St. Clair police, Eureka police, the U.S. Marshals Servkce and the The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney's office and the all of the law enforcement officers that assisted in Crawford, Jefferson and St. Louis Counties for their dedication in the first steps of bringing justice for the victims and their families," Pelton said Sunday.
