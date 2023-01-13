The Franklin County Sheriff's Department have an active presence in the Gray Summit area in search of a man, Timothy J. Kalter, who has felony warrants.
It is believed Kalter left the scene of a motor vehicle crash in Gray Summit. He should be considered armed and dangerous, and Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton is encouraging residents to not approach him.
Kalter has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions of stealing a motor vehicle in 1998; second-degree burglary and stealing in 2001; three counts of stealing a credit card in 2010; assault of a police officer in 2013; and stealing a gun and unlawful possession of a firearm in 2018.
If anyone has information about his whereabouts they are encouraged to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Department at 636-583-2560.