Welders Wanted by WEG, Canam, Washington Metal Fabricators
Demand for welders is hot. Just ask WEG Transformers, Canam Steel Corp. and Washington Metal Fabricators.
“It’s really hard to hire really good welders,” said Lacey Oswald, human resources generalist at WEG Transformers USA. “Welders are kind of a different breed as far as employees go because they don’t tend to stick around long unless they’re from the area, and so they know what they have; it’s a really good skill that’s sought after.”
WEG Transformers USA is hiring employees who know both gas tungsten arc and metal inert gas welding, Oswald said. Washington Metal Fabricators manager Don Breece said his company is hiring GTAW, also known as TIG, welders. Canam Steel is hiring 15 to 20 third-shift welders, payroll coordinator Meghan Zaritz said.
This is not a one-time vacancy, Oswald said. Local companies such as WEG are frequently on the hunt for welders, and even the pandemic has not slowed down business or demand for welders.
“It is such a skilled trade that there’s not a lot of them,” she said. “You have to go to school to be a welder. It’s not very glamorous, it’s pretty dirty.”
Although the U.S.’s overall unemployment grew by 6.7 million people since the start of the year, there is a national welder shortage, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ September employment summary and American Welding Association. By 2023, the nation will need welders to fill 375,000 vacant roles.
Local Job Outlook
The average salary for welders in Missouri is about $46,000 a year and $22 per hour, according to the Economic Research Institute. By 2025, the pay rate will increase to almost $51,000 a year.
Canam Steel employees make a base rate of $18.50 per hour, and for the night shift, that rises to a rate of $19.05, Zaritz said. Canam makes steel joists, which are the ceiling supports for stores, including the metro area IKEA. The company offers on-the-job training.
WEG, an electric machine manufacturer, is looking for at least 15 welders, starting in January as the company expands from two to three facilities, but Oswald said they are still deciding the exact number of welders needed.
Now, WEG has 30 welders in its distribution facility. The starting pay is $16.98 per hour, Oswald said, but it increases with certifications employees have or will add. WEG needs tank fabrication and cover welders, the latter of which requires extremely precise welding because the tanks hold oil and must be seamlessly welded together.
Welding Courses Expand
“People don’t want to go to school to be a welder anymore,” Oswald said. “It used to be a really big thing, but now these kids, when they’re going to school, they don’t understand that they can get a good, really good, paying job close to home if they just go to trade school.”
East Central College is adding a Certificate of Achievement session to its roster this spring, ECC welding coordinator and instructor Bobby Bland said. The college also has invested in a new $10,000 welding camera to record students’ work in action and detail, so they can analyze and critique what they created among the fire and blinding light.
“Welding’s one of those careers that is never going to go away,” Bland said. “It is part of our culture and what the growth of our country is built on.”
The 16-week Certificate of Achievement course expands the Certificate of Specialization program, which provides the basic education necessary to get a job in the field, Bland said. The Certificate of Achievement focuses on more particular processes, GTAW and pipe welding, which increase students’ value when they enter the workforce.
Pandemic Doesn’t Slow Demand
“Especially through COVID, seeing a lot of my friends and family being laid off from stay-at-home orders and what not, as well as two-week quarantines that pop up here and there, I am very, very thankful and appreciative to have a job and to know that there are always job offers out there,” ECC student Stevie Kline said.
Kline, 25, currently works as a MIG welder at Canam Steel, and she said she is in the program to learn more skills and hopefully become a traveling welder.
“One of the biggest reasons why any of these CT (career technical) programs — and welding being one of them — are growing so fast is that knowledge is lost in retirees right now,” Bland said. “It’s not passed on, so now it’s such a high demand to get skilled welders out in the field.”
To resolve this lack of training, Bland said ECC is incorporating instruction of real-world applications “into education and passing that knowledge onto the younger generation to ensure the welding industry has that skilled labor.”
The industry’s staffing deficit also can be traced to young adults’ changing career paths. Increasingly, students are being pushed toward computer-driven office careers rather than skilled trade jobs, Bland said, though automated welding for robotics is an upcoming sector of welding. He said the supply of welders “has slumped” in the past decade.
“Welding is something you’re always growing and you’re always learning; there’s always that next step up,” 18-year-old student Benjamin Wands said. “Something that Bobby has taught us is that as a welder, you want to get to the point where you aren’t really looking for a job, the job is coming to look for you.”
Postgrad Recruitment
Bland said throughout the pandemic, companies have been consistently hiring because of this shortage in current workers. He speaks with representatives from companies such as Boeing to see what they need, responds with suitable additions to the welding program and knows they are constantly searching for welders.
Wands said he plans to become an aviation maintenance technician. He’ll work as a welder through school as well as if the aviation market dries up.
Jobwise, 647,000 fewer members of the manufacturing industry were employed in September than at the start of the pandemic, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report.
Comparatively, construction employment was 394,000 below the February level, health care and social assistance dropped by 1 million and transportation and warehousing lost 304,000 workers.
Bland said most students enrolled in the program prepare to enter the manufacturing industry, but they also use welding to work on medical equipment, art, cars and power plants. Although overall industry employment might be down, welders are still in demand because the specialized skill set is rare across every sector.
“You can look at education, you can look at other companies,” he said, “but in welding, they have been hiring nonstop because it is such a shortage. Really.”
Interest has grown as well. When he started teaching at ECC a year ago, Bland originally taught four students at a time; now, he said, his classes are at their capacity of 15 people.
As for attending the class to prepare for the job market, “you definitely want earplugs,” Kline said.
“Definitely wear safety glasses,” she continued, laughing. “If you’re lucky like me, then every now or then, you get some burning skin or a burning T-shirt. It has happened: my shirt here has caught on fire out in the lab.”