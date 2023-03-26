The president of a retail chain that once had a location in downtown Washington was indicted in federal court this week and was taken into custody at his Rolla home on Friday.
Scott Arnold-Micke, who is the president of Peace of Mind, is charged with one count of transportation of minors to engage in any criminal sex act, according to the Sullivan Independent News.
The Peace of Mind location at 11 W. Main Street in Washington opened in June 2021, but closed last year. Arnold-Micke also owns Peace of Mind locations in Cuba, Park Hills, Rolla and Sullivan.
According to press reports, the indictment alleges that beginning in the spring of 2018 and through the fall of 2020, Arnold-Micke knowingly transported a child that was less than 12 years old in "interstate or foreign commerce" with the intent of the juvenile engaging in sexual activity in Illinois, Michigan, Hawaii, Nevada, Florida, Arkansas and Tennessee.
These were allegations do not represent an "isolated incident," according to police, who also allege that they are seeking "potential evidence" that Arnold-Micke "has continuously sexually assaulted at least six other minors."
This is a developing story, which will be updated as more information becomes available. Pick up a copy of the Wednesday, March 29, edition for additional coverage of this case.