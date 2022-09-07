New Haven City Hall
The New Haven City Hall photographed Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

A proposed development in New Haven could bring 30 to 40 new apartments to the city.

If the city approves a rezoning request and Washington developer Simon Pataky follows through on his plans, four vacant lots — totaling 2.41 acres — on Locust Street could be the home of three apartment buildings, with 10 units each, according to conceptual plans released by Pataky. 