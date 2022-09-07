A proposed development in New Haven could bring 30 to 40 new apartments to the city.
If the city approves a rezoning request and Washington developer Simon Pataky follows through on his plans, four vacant lots — totaling 2.41 acres — on Locust Street could be the home of three apartment buildings, with 10 units each, according to conceptual plans released by Pataky.
Pataky said the plan is not final and the development could have as many as 40 units.
He is asking the New Haven Board of Aldermen to consolidate the lots and rezone the property from R-1A residential to R-3 multifamily residential, which would allow for the apartment development, which also would include a parking lot and retention pond, according to the conceptual plans.
The Planning and Zoning Commission discussed Pataky’s request at its most recent meeting Aug. 23, but voted 6-1 to table discussion until the city engineer and building inspector, Mike Fleege, could discuss the project further with Pataky.
During the discussion prior to the vote, Commissioner Tim Otten said housing was New Haven’s biggest need, explaining that many businesses are unable to attract workers because they don’t have anywhere to live in town.
However, some residents said they were concerned about increased traffic from the development and how it might not fit in with the surrounding area.
While the commission will make a recommendation to the Board of Aldermen, Pataky already has appeared before the board at its July 26 meeting, when he asked the city to approve the lot consolidation. The board said at the time that they wanted to see what his plans were before making a decision and tabled the matter, prompting Pataky to present a rezoning request and conceptual plans to the commission.
At the meeting, Ward 2 Aldermen Mark Wehner and other aldermen expressed concerns about the development being too dense.
Pataky did not return calls for comment for this story.