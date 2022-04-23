A home in the 300 block of Rand Street in Washington was partially damaged Saturday evening when a fire broke out on the home's front porch.
Washington Fire Department Chief Tim Frankenberg said the homeowners, who were home at the time of the fire, heard a loud pop sound and looked to see a couch on the front porch was on fire.
"That pop they heard was actually the outer panes of the front window breaking," Frankenberg told The Missourian following the fire. He said the homeowners told the fire department they had been smoking on the porch approximately five to 10 minutes prior to discovering the fire.
"This was an accidental fire that was likely caused by a cigarette reigniting or being blown onto the couch," Frankenberg said. Once the homeowners discovered the fire shortly before 6 p.m., Frankenberg said the husband tried to extinguish the fire while his wife called 911.
"He was able to get some of the fire out and she was to get 9-1-1 on the phone. Their partnership really helped," Frankenberg said. By the time the fire department arrived at 6:03 p.m., the fire had been extinguished thanks to the assistance of some neighbors.
Washington Emergency Management Director Mark Skornia said once firefighters arrived on the scene they began evaluating the home using handheld thermal imagery devices that utilize infrared technology to show if there were any remaining hotspots. The department also utilized air monitors to determine if there was "good, quality air inside of the home."
Frankenberg said Saturday's fire is a good reminder for residents.
First, if the fire is outside of the home, Frankenberg said the best thing to do is to shut all exterior doors.
"Whenever you are dealing with a fire, you want to compartmentalize the fire to try and prevent it from spreading," Frankenberg said. In this case, the fire chief said the homeowner made several, repeated trips in and out of the house that could have potentially allowed the fire to enter the home.
The inside of the home at 324 Rand Street was not damaged in the blaze and Frankenberg said the family plans to stay in the house overnight.
"It is an older home, and some of the construction techniques they used to build that home actually prevented the fire from spreading," Frankenberg said.
Frankenberg said Saturday's fire is also a reminder about the importance of having an emergency exit plan for the household.
"Having a meeting spot, whether that is a neighbor's house or a neighbor's mailbox, is very important. When they called 9-1-1 they were immediately able to tell us that everyone was outside of the home and accounted for. That was great information to have from the start," Frankenberg said.