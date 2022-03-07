Franklin County mechanics are feeling the sting of auto part shortages and price hikes.
“Parts are an issue,” said Matt Riechers, owner of Riechers Tire & Auto in Washington. “Everything from engines and transmissions to brake pads.”
The disruptions have hit up and down the supply chain, including original equipment and aftermarket parts manufacturers, suppliers and transportation companies, according to Riechers,
“This is the most difficult supply-chain environment that I have ever seen,” AutoZone Inc. Chairman and CEO William Rhodes said in a September earnings call. Rhodes, who has been with the company since the 1990s, said AutoZone is running “the lowest level of in-stock that I can ever remember.”
“It’s not tragic yet,” Riechers said, adding that deliveries might take a few extra days.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index for motor vehicle parts and equipment in U.S. cities has climbed more than 11 percent from January 2021 to January 2022 after holding steady through 2020.
Riechers said the tire industry especially has been hard hit.
Tim Huff, owner of Tim’s Service Center in St. Clair said passenger and light-duty truck tire shortages are not as severe, but specialized tires for over-the-road trucks and trailers, ATVs, heavy equipment and other specialty tires are in short supply.
Riechers said his business still has most tire sizes in stock, but some models may be on backorder and customers should expect higher tickets when replacing tires. A new set of pickup truck tires in the last year climbed $150 to $200, he said.
Riechers and Dr. Richard Hudanick, dean of East Central College’s career and technical education programs, said much of the tire shortages and price increases are the results of tariffs imposed on Chinese tire imports during the Obama and Trump administrations.
The semiconductor computer chip shortage has lasting effects on aftermarket parts too. New vehicle production cuts have led to a surge in demand for used cars and people are driving their old ones farther, necessitating more repairs.
San Francisco-based consulting company Grand View Research predicted modern production technologies such as 3D printing of automotive parts will be used extensively by manufacturers to reduce production costs and emissions, but those improvements will likely be gradual as the industry moves away from conventional manufacturing. Grand View valued the global automotive aftermarket at $408.51 billion in 2021 and estimated a compound annual growth rate of 3.8 percent until 2028.
That prediction came before Russia invaded Ukraine, which experts have said will not improve the situation. Bloomberg reported that German auto companies and suppliers have about 49 production sites in Russia and Ukraine, and Russia is one of the world’s largest suppliers of aluminum and fossil fuels.
Because of the repeated and ongoing hits, experts aren’t sure how long problems in the tire and auto part industry will continue. Meanwhile, Hudanick said companies are still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting container shortage that plagued the shipping industry throughout 2021.
Petroleum and other fuel prices are expected to continue to rise, pushing up the price of plastics, rubbers and energy costs. Companies with thin margins will pass those costs along to the consumer, and Hudanick said as the Federal Reserve increases interest rates, that could also help drive prices higher.
Hudanick said he is concerned a recession is possible, but said manufacturing in Franklin County remains strong.
“There are so many open manufacturing jobs and backlogs — if you ever talk to these businesses they’re all backlogged and everybody is doing overtime. (Franklin County) is like No. 8 or 9 for high-skilled manufacturing in the state of Missouri. We’ve got education programs, we have major highways and we’ve got some interesting manufacturing going on.”