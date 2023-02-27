Ameren Missouri is moving some recently installed utility poles that were placed too close to Country Club Road.
The Franklin County Highway Department received several calls about the poles, starting Feb. 20, Presidents’ Day, Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said. The county contacted Ameren Tuesday.
“We talked to their engineering department, and a couple other individuals,” he said. “We stopped them from putting any more poles in.”
A pole that is currently located on the edge of the pavement will be moved 10 feet from the pavement, Grutsch said. “That and any of the poles that are compromising safety will be moved,” he said.
Country Club Road will be closed between Highway A and Watermill Drive from approximately 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, through Wednesday, March 1, while poles are replaced.
Ameren started installing 20 utility poles along Country Club Road last week. In a statement to The Missourian, the company acknowledged installing the first pole too close to the road.
“An error was made when staking the location for the pole. We will be moving this pole on Monday,” Ameren said. “The second pole was placed correctly and we will continue over the next six to eight weeks to install the remaining poles along the road.”
The new poles are made of composite material that will lead to fewer utility poles being knocked down in storms, which will reduce outages for customers, Ameren added.
“This is part of a project to support reliability in the area and provide easier maintenance of this infrastructure,” the company said.
Grutsch welcomed the poles being moved. “So, by the end of next week, these poles will be out of the way, and we’ll stop a hazardous situation,” he said.
Dave Ruether wrote in a Tuesday email to Presiding Franklin County Commissioner Tim Brinker, which he copied The Missourian on, that he drives Country Club Road every day, saying utility poles are now next to the shoulder of the road.
“I am not sure if I met a snow plow that my vehicle would clear the pole,” Ruether wrote. “This is not a matter of IF something will happen, it is a matter of when something will happen.”
Ameren has been working recently on the utility poles, including closing Country Club Road between Highway A to the north and Watermill Drive to the south for part of the day Feb. 13, according to previous Missourian reporting.