Before she spent over two decades teaching in Math Classroom 508 of New Haven High School, Jaime Hoener was a student in it.
“I knew probably back in elementary school that I wanted to be some sort of teacher,” Hoener said. Now, she teaches math, coaches volleyball and serves as athletic director at the very high school from which she graduated.
A member of the New Haven High School class of 1995, Hoener said it was great teachers, like Deb River and Ray Steinhoff, and a supportive environment during her own schooling that inspired her to become a teacher.
“Then even when I first started teaching, a lot of my former teachers were still here,” she said. “So I became their coworker instead of their student and they really helped me out a lot with all those first-year-teacher questions and they were very supportive of me.”
In 2000, after graduating from Southwest Missouri State University, now Missouri State University, she got a job at New Haven Middle School, but moved to the high school in time for the 2001-2002 school year. Add 20 years to that, and now she’s spent nearly 22 years teaching in New Haven, where she lives with her husband Josh, superintendent of New Haven schools, and her two daughters Lucy and Maggie.
Hoener teaches calculus, precalculus and geometry and says math suits her well because she’s a very “logic-minded person.”
“I like getting to one solution,” she said. “I like walking into a big mess and organizing it, cleaning it up.”
She said teaching allows her to satisfy that itch.
“Sometimes we’ll have homework problems and the kids will say, ‘Well, here’s my work. I have no idea where I went wrong,’ Hoener said. “And I love that, to try to figure out the mystery behind it.”
But what makes it even more rewarding is helping the students find the mystery behind it themselves.
“I just like seeing them succeed,” she said. “We have kids who come in the first day of school and they’ll just tell me ‘I do not like math. I’m probably not going to like you.’ And I say ‘Well, we’re gonna change all that, challenge accepted.’”
Her students seem to agree.
“She always makes math fun,” said Logan Williams, a senior in her calculus class. “Or at least tries to, as much as you can make math fun.”
Williams said Hoener is “one of my favorite teachers.”
Hoener said what she likes about a smaller school like New Haven is how close she gets to her students. She keeps in contact with former students.
“I actually texted a couple of (former) students today who are at Mizzou,” she said during an interview with The Missourian Wednesday. “I wanted to ask them about something I’m going to teach in calculus today. I was like ‘Hey, should we do it this way? Is that how your professors are teaching you?’”
She said this feedback helps her figure out the best ways to prepare her students for college or wherever they go next.
“I always tell them, I’m like, ‘When you go to college, you better let me know if I need to do something different,’” she said. “Because, of course, we have ideas of what we’re supposed to do, but we don’t really know until the kids get to the next level and they can give that feedback.”
“When they go to college,” Hoener said, “they’ll text me or call me and be like, ‘Hey, thank you, because I just aced my first semester of calculus or precalculus, and everything that we did in class we already had done in high school calculus, so it was easy.’”
Hoener also loves watching athletes grow as a volleyball coach.
“We’ve had some really successful teams,” she said. “But then I’ve also had some teams who haven’t maybe been as successful, but gosh, when you have kids that come in and show up and just work hard every single day, I mean, how can you not appreciate them?
“You know, even if our record wasn’t even a winning record, I still think very fondly of those teams and those kids on those teams,” she said.
As her teaching career progressed, just as she went on to become a teacher alongside her former teachers, many of her students have gone on to be teachers at New Haven High School alongside her, including fellow math teacher Jared Pruessner.
Hoener taught Pruessner precalculus and calculus.
“She knows what she’s doing and she takes it seriously,” Pruessner said. “She expects a lot out of her students, but then I think she gets a lot out of them.”
He said as a teacher and then as a coworker Hoener was always very helpful.
“She’s so supportive and helpful and she’s just really become a friend,” he said. “She’s my mentor-teacher.”
At the end of the day, Hoener just loves being a teacher.
“I don’t think that there has been a day in 22 years that we have not laughed in this classroom,” she said. “And most days, we’re laughing pretty hard.”