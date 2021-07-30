To celebrate the state’s bicentennial, Gov. Mike Parson stopped at the Historical Daniel Boone Home in Defiance Wednesday morning.
“To be here today at Daniel Boone’s home with the icon he was, not only for the state of Missouri but for the nation, is pretty remarkable,” Parson said.
Dozens of people gathered in front of the historic home and heard a presentation on the history of the house and its former resident, Daniel Boone, an influential frontiersman from the turn of the 19th century who lived in Missouri during its early years as a U.S. territory. Speakers included William Ray, lead interpreter at the Daniel Boone Home, and St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann.
“As I listen to Steven (Ehlmann and William Ray) up here talking about the history of Daniel Boone,” Parson said, “I think about how lucky I am to be governor at a time like this during a bicentennial year.”
During his presentation, Ray asked the audience to think about the decisions they’ve had to make in their lives and then to think about the decisions Boone had to make during his lifetime.
“For Daniel Boone, those decisions almost always fell in the realm of two categories: survival or opportunity,” he said. “Does that sound familiar to your lives? I think that’s what makes this man so relatable.”
Ray explained that the decisions Boone and his children made led Missouri’s “hurtle toward statehood.”
Ray explained how, even though Boone died just before Missouri became a state in 1821, his family became major forces in the early days of Missouri statehood.
As part of his state tour, the governor also visited the Mark Twain House, took a tour of Route 66 and saw the largest goose in the world.
Parson also invited the audience to a bicentennial parade in Jefferson City Sept. 18 that will include fireworks, Clydesdales and a display of Missouri’s professional sports championship trophies: the St. Louis Blues’ Stanley Cup, both the Kansas City Royals’ and St. Louis Cardinals’ World Series trophies and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Lombardi Trophy.
Before he left the podium, Parson noted how Missouri’s 200 years of history can apply to today, even as the coronavirus pandemic still plagues the state.
“The last 18 to 19 months have been tough,” Parson said. “But if you look back on our history, we’ve been through tough times, time and time again, and we’ve survived every one of them.”