Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is expected to make decisions soon on replacements for 20th Circuit Court Judges Ike Lamke and David Hoven.
“Gov. Parson is in the process of naming replacement judges, and it will likely be done around the first of the year,” Parson’s communications director, Kelli Jones, wrote in an email.
Jones wrote that she didn’t have the names of those interviewed, but Washington-based attorney Ryan Helfrich and Gasconade County Prosecuting Attorney Mary Weston both confirmed to The Missourian they are among those seeking Lamke’s position through appointment by the governor.
Helfrich, a graduate of law school at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, is a member of the Helfrich Hotz Brandt law firm. A licensed attorney since 2006, he specializes in criminal defense, traffic and family law cases involving divorce, child custody and visitation.
In 2014, former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon appointed Weston as Gasconade County’s prosecuting attorney. Since 2005, she had served as the assistant prosecutor. She previously was assistant general counsel for the Missouri Public Service Commission as well as a program analyst for the U.S. Department of Energy.
Union attorney Charles “Chep” Hurth III said he did not interview for Lamke’s Division 2 position but will apply for the Division 6 vacancy being left open by Hoven. He also intends to file paperwork Feb. 22 to seek the judgeship in the August 2022 Republican primary.
Lamke, the presiding circuit court judge, has to retire because he turns 70 on Dec. 20. He said he will officially retire Thursday, Dec. 16, though his last day in the office is Wednesday, Dec. 15.
But Lamke will remain as a senior judge, at least until a new judge is appointed. The governor’s office could appoint him on a case-by-case basis or for a specific period of time, not to exceed one year. Lamke said he expects to be named for specific cases.
Lamke is not sure what types of cases he will be hearing. “I really don’t because I don’t know what the time frame is,” he said.
Hoven will retire Dec. 31 and does not plan to serve as a senior judge at this time, according to his office. He was scheduled to reach mandatory retirement age in March 2022.
Circuit clerk retiring
Circuit Court Clerk Bill D. Miller, who previously said he might retire before the end of his 10th term, now plans on finishing his term.
“I did seriously consider retiring early, but it’s not fair to do that,” Miller said.
Miller said he will not seek reelection in 2022, ending his time in office after 40 years.
“I’ll be 67 at that time,” he said. “I think that’s long enough.”