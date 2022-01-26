East Central College President Dr. Jon Bauer said some of the millions of dollars Gov. Mike Parson asked legislators to allocate to colleges in his State of the State address earlier this month could be coming to ECC.
“This year we’re starting out with a recommendation for an increase and I’m hopeful that the Legislature will agree,” Bauer said.
The funding would come from over $2 billion of unspent money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which was passed by the federal government in March 2021.
In his allocation plan, Parson listed education as a top spending priority. Assuming the Missouri General Assembly allocates the funds, 26 colleges in Missouri, including ECC, will receive a portion of $468.9 million for capital improvement projects.
“Combined with the MoExcels projects and scholarship opportunities, this investment will total nearly $600 million and generate over $1.1 billion dollars in economic impact for our state,” Parson said from the dais of the Missouri House of Representatives.
Bauer said ECC’s allocation would go toward establishing a permanent campus in Rolla. The college currently leases two locations where it offers 15 in-person academic programs.
If approved, ECC would receive $6.5 million for the project, Bauer said, with the condition that the college match the funds. He said some of the matching funds could come from grants and from cost savings from not renting. While a project of that scope is exciting, Bauer said ECC administration still has work to do to make sure funds will be dispersed by elected officials.
“There’s a lot still to be done, including the budgeting process to make sure these funds are indeed available to us,” Bauer said. “We’re grateful the opportunity has been proposed, but we want to follow through.”
On Thursday, Bauer testified in his role as legislative Chair for the Missouri Community College Association to the House Committee on Education Appropriations, speaking on behalf of community colleges in support of Parson’s budget proposal.
Bauer said the appropriations would have to be approved in that committee before being passed to the House and moved to the Senate’s Committee on Education Appropriations for approval. If that committee and the full Senate signs off, the budget will go to the governor’s desk for his signature.
Bauer said it could take as long as one week before the legislative session adjourns in May before the budget is finally approved and sent to the governor.
“These funds will make it possible for us to fund the programs and services that we offer to students,” Bauer said. “It will fund facilities that students will use to get the training and expertise they need to be valuable, productive Missourians in our workforce and in our state.”