The Washington City Council approved a plan Monday to provide a police school resource officer (SRO) that will be assigned to four private schools in the city.
“I was approached by administrators from a couple of the parochial schools in town just to kind of see about the feasibility of adding an SRO, so we had a few meetings,” Police Chief Jim Armstrong said. “Long story short, ultimately, it was agreed upon that four schools would partner for one SRO.”
The four schools are St. Francis Borgia High School, St. Francis Borgia Grade School, Immanuel Lutheran and Our Lady of Lourdes.
“The SRO would be shared amongst those four schools and they would all share in the cost of it also,” Armstrong said. “Speaking of cost, it would be exactly what the Washington School District pays currently for an SRO, for fairness, so it’s all the same.”
The four schools will reimburse the City of Washington $51,300 for the SRO, according to a copy of the agreement included in the council’s agenda packet.
“Basically, it’s a nine-month salary and benefits for one officer, because the other three months, when school’s out, we get that officer back,” Armstrong said.
The Rev. Mike Boehm, of Borgia, also spoke at Monday’s council meeting, saying the SRO would spend about half their time at Borgia High School, with the rest split between the other three schools.
Council members who were present Monday voted unanimously to approve the SRO agreement. Councilmen Duane Reed, Mark Hidritch and Mark Wessels were not at the meeting.
