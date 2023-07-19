Washington City Hall
Missourian Photo.

The Washington City Council approved a plan Monday to provide a police school resource officer (SRO) that will be assigned to four private schools in the city.

“I was approached by administrators from a couple of the parochial schools in town just to kind of see about the feasibility of adding an SRO, so we had a few meetings,” Police Chief Jim Armstrong said. “Long story short, ultimately, it was agreed upon that four schools would partner for one SRO.”

