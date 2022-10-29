Jennifer Parmentier, former general manager of Sporlan Valve Company in Washington, was named chief executive officer of Parker Hannifin Corporation, the global motion and control technologies company that purchased Sporlan in 2004.
Parmentier, who will be the company’s first female CEO, is currently chief operating officer in Cleveland, where Parker is based.
She will assume her new position Jan. 1 and will also take a spot on the company’s board of directors. Andrew Ross will be stepping into Parmentier’s current role, according to a release announcing the personnel moves.
“Parker’s board of directors takes a structured approach to senior leadership development and succession,” said lead director James Wainscott. “Our process allows us to evaluate the performance, qualifications and cultural fit of key executives and benchmark them against other highly talented leaders. We are confident that both Jenny and Andy are the right leaders to continue the trend of very strong performance and transformational growth at Parker.”
Since joining Sporlan in Washington in 2008, Parmentier moved up the Parker Hannifin ranks. Since 2015 she has been vice president of the engineered materials group, then the vice president and president of the motion systems group. In 2021, Parmentier became chief operating officer.
“It’s an exciting time to take on the leadership of Parker with its rich history of success,” Parmentier said in the release.
She will be taking over for Thomas Williams, who is retiring.
“In coordination with the Board, I have been planning this transition for many years and believe this is the right time to step down from the CEO position,” Williams said. “It has truly been an honor to lead this great company. … Our new leadership team is backed by a deep, talented, and highly engaged global team. Parker has a very promising future ahead.”
Parmentier holds a bachelor’s degree from Webster University and an MBA from Loyola Chicago Quinlan School of Business. She currently serves on Nordson Corporation’s board of directors.
Sporlan, which produces HVAC components, was founded in Maplewood in 1934 as the Spoehrer-Lenge Company. It opened a plant in Washington in 1939 and currently employs about 1,000 people in Washington from four facilities: Plant 1 on Eighth Street; Plant 2 on West Main Street in the Feltmann Industrial Park; with Plant 3 and the headquarters/distribution center in the Schulze Industrial Park. It also operates plants in Owensville.
Globally, Parker Hannifin employs 54,640 people, according to Forbes magazine, and was founded in 1918. Its subsidiaries produce products in the industrial and aerospace industries.