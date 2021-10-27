Union’s Boo Bash scared up excitement Friday, but now the city’s parks and recreation department will need to get in the Christmas spirit.
The parks department is taking a larger role in this year’s Dec. 10 Winter Wonderland Parade, which the Union Area Chamber of Commerce typically runs. But with the chamber suddenly looking for a new executive director, its board asked the parks department, which already holds its Santa’s Christmas Party in the City Auditorium immediately after the parade, to help out.
The change means the department will need more volunteer help, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. Although the preparation might not be “that cumbersome,” he said challenges are presented by the parade leading directly into the Christmas party.
More discussions will be held to determine exactly how many volunteers will be needed, Pohlmann said. “I think it’s going to take at least 10 people to man the Children’s Christmas Party. ... This year we’ll need another three to five at the actual parade site to organize the parade as it comes in.”
The parks department also will oversee getting the parade floats that will be judged numbered and put in order.
The chamber will take care of all costs for the parade, with no additional cost for the city, Pohlmann said. “The chamber is still part of it,” he said. “They are still going to be doing the judging. They are still doing the advertising. The legwork is being shared.”
With no director in place after the Oct. 14 dismissal of Amanda Egli, current and former chamber board members have been scrambling to help out with things like collecting member dues, chamber board President Barbara Laberer said. So it made sense to ask for help from the parks department.
Boo Bash
Although he didn’t have attendance figures, Pohlmann said the last kids in line at the Boo Bash got candy at 8:25 p.m., with the event scheduled to go from 6-8 p.m. Nice weather allowed the civic organizations, businesses and churches to hand out candy in themed areas in the grassy field at City Park, a welcome change from the parking lot following rain in 2020. That meant the line didn’t go as far down the sidewalk as it did last year. Still, the line wound from the sidewalk on West Park Avenue, behind the large pavilion and around the grass before kids got candy.
The last of the kids got candy a little earlier in 2020, Pohlmann said.
“I think it was a success,” he said of this year’s event. “When there are a lot of people going through the line, there’s not much you can do about that.”
The event ran out of chili early, though Pohlmann said that isn’t a fair judge of attendance because they didn’t have as much to give out as most years.
“I would say that it was amazing,” Pohlmann said. “I think that it was very well attended. The events that we facilitated were organized, and everything went in an orderly fashion.”
But there is always room for improvement, so Pohlmann said he will discuss some potential changes for the 2022 Boo Bash with the city’s park advisory board at its next meeting, at 6 p.m. Thursday in City Auditorium.
Some attendees gave feedback about scheduling at the event, where the trunk-or-treat started around 6:30 p.m. and the costume contest started at 6 p.m. Some said they want to get candy sooner, but Pohlmann said he wanted to make sure kids had time to take part in both events.
“No matter what we do, there’s always room to do things better, more efficiently,” he said.
Another suggestion was to use all the park’s green space to better spread out the groups that handed candy out, Pohlmann said.
Pohlmann said he was impressed with the designs of the 22 trunk-or-treat locations, which included a dunk tank and volunteers dressed in costumes like characters from the 1993 movie “Hocus Pocus.”