The Washington Parks & Recreation commissioners unanimously voted Wednesday to install commemorative bricks, as part of a new program, in the flag plaza at Rennick Riverfront Park.

During their July meeting, Parks commissioners discussed possible locations for the city’s new commemorative brick program, which was approved by commissioners in May. The program will allow community members to honor loved ones or major life events. The laser-engraved bricks are an affordable option at $125 a piece compared to the $2,500 price tag for memorial benches or $500 for a memorial tree. While memorial benches and memorial trees have designated areas around Washington where they can be placed, the bricks were not assigned a location until Wednesday.

