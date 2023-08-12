The Washington Parks & Recreation commissioners unanimously voted Wednesday to install commemorative bricks, as part of a new program, in the flag plaza at Rennick Riverfront Park.
During their July meeting, Parks commissioners discussed possible locations for the city’s new commemorative brick program, which was approved by commissioners in May. The program will allow community members to honor loved ones or major life events. The laser-engraved bricks are an affordable option at $125 a piece compared to the $2,500 price tag for memorial benches or $500 for a memorial tree. While memorial benches and memorial trees have designated areas around Washington where they can be placed, the bricks were not assigned a location until Wednesday.
Parks commissioners were presented with photos of possible locations for the bricks, including two locations in Krog Park: one in the path leading to the veterans memorial at the corner of Fifth Street and Highway 47 and the other leading to the Lucinda Owens Memorial. The third option was around flag plaza at the riverfront park or leading up to the plaza.
“I was trying to find locations that, for the most part, already had concrete in place and try not to take out any green space,” Parks & Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said.
Parks & Recreation Commission City Council Liaison Jeff Patke said he thought it would be best to leave the area around the veterans memorial for veterans.
Dunker commented that the area on the flag plaza needed to be spruced up anyway, so his recommendation was to place the bricks in the plaza.
The commissioners agreed.
“It’s such a high traffic area for people to walk, exercise and see the riverfront,” Parks Commissioner Bob Dzurick said, “so this will add to it.”
The vote was unanimous to feature commemorative bricks at the riverfront park flag plaza.
