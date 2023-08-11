Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning hours, then skies turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.