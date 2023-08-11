Washington City Hall
Missourian Photo.

Washington Parks & Recreation commissioners voted Wednesday to use marijuana sales tax revenue to add another parks maintenance worker position and create a parks master plan.

Parks & Recreation Director Wayne Dunker told the commissioners that City Administrator Darren Lamb had approached him, as well as the Washington City Council, about using revenue from the city’s 3 percent marijuana sales tax to add another position to the department. Lamb also suggested using $50,000 of the revenue to pay a firm to create a master plan specifically for the Parks & Recreation Department.

