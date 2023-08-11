Washington Parks & Recreation commissioners voted Wednesday to use marijuana sales tax revenue to add another parks maintenance worker position and create a parks master plan.
Parks & Recreation Director Wayne Dunker told the commissioners that City Administrator Darren Lamb had approached him, as well as the Washington City Council, about using revenue from the city’s 3 percent marijuana sales tax to add another position to the department. Lamb also suggested using $50,000 of the revenue to pay a firm to create a master plan specifically for the Parks & Recreation Department.
The master plan would be an in-depth analysis of the overall department, compiling data and showing what areas need improving. The analysis would look at everything from funding to employee workload and overall structure of the department. The analysts would also survey the community to find out what individuals think is lacking.
Parkville, Missouri, a city similar to Washington’s size and also a riverfront city, contracted a firm to create a parks master plan, which is 149 pages long.
“If we had time, we could do a park master plan in house, but it could be biased,” Dunker said during the meeting.
The department conducted an analysis under a previous director in 2012, and created a strategic action plan for 2014 through 2023. The plan was 38 pages long.
Commissioner Tessie Steffens said in the 1980s and ‘90s the commission paid to have an outside party analyze the department.
“It brings in a new entity to look at our system, and to look at our parks and to look at our city, and the end document can be utilized by so many in our parks system,” Steffens said. “I just think it's a great idea.”
Dunker pointed out that Pacific also paid a firm in St. Louis to develop a master plan for its parks.
“If you got a group together and look at the pros and cons of having a master plan, I can’t think of a con,” Commissioner Sparky Stuckenschneider said. “I can’t think of a reason we shouldn't have one.”
City Councilmen Jeff Patke and Al Behr, who are both assigned as liaison members of the Parks & Recreation Commission, said the downside of the plan was the price tag.
