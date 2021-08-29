The St. Louis Live Steamers and their model railroads are one step closer to pulling into Union.
Although specifics still need to be worked out, Union’s park advisory board voted 9-0 Thursday evening to recommend the city officials “wholeheartedly” move forward with negotiations with the Steamers group to run its trains at least six times a year in Union.
The final agreement will need to be approved by the city’s parks, buildings, development and public service committee and then the full board of aldermen. They will need to determine what, if anything, the city will charge the Steamers to use its property.
Mayor Bob Schmuke told the park board he doubts the group will be charged.
“From my standpoint, this is great for the city of Union,” he said. “It’s going to bring people to the city. It’s going to be an opportunity for a lot of local organizations to run concessions.”
The agreement will be no cost to the city, said Steamers Treasurer Bob Richardson. “They furnish the land. We furnish everything else,” he said after the meeting.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann has been in discussions with the Steamers group for a year, but Thursday’s meeting was a chance to hear from the group in detail at a public meeting.
Joel Pittenger, chairman of the Steamers board, said the group, which started in 1969, would like to build a track in a grassy city-owned area along Grant Street between North Washington Avenue and North Church Street. He said he looks forward to a long-term relationship with Union.
The Steamers, a 501(c)(3) charitable education institution, run 1.5-inch scale model trains, which passengers can ride, as well as 1-inch scale model trains that are too small to carry people, Pittenger said. They use both steam and diesel trains.
The Steamers ran their trains for 16 years in Kircher Park in Eureka before having to leave in 2019 because the city planned to deal with flood control issues, Pittenger said.
“We left $50,000 or more of rock, concrete and structures and whatever else that could not be moved behind,” he said. “That was a big deal to us. We’re not a bunch of rich boys in this particular hobby.”
What they could move is now in storage, Pittenger said.
The Steamers are looking for a long-term agreement from the city.
“When you get jerked out from under you, like they did in Kircher Park, that’s very problematic,” Pittenger said.
He pointed to a model train group in Columbia, Tennessee, that has been at the same park for more than 50 years and really been able to develop the site.
Although plans for Union aren’t finalized, Pittenger said the tracks will have to cross Grant Street twice because the grassy area narrows near North Church Street. That means the street will need to be closed while the trains are running.
“I’m not terribly concerned if we close that street,” park board President Suzy Curnutte said. “I know some people use that, but there are other roads.”
The Steamers’ loop track in Eureka was about 4,500 feet long. “We could easily have that much or a little more in this particular area,” Pittenger said. “When you get up there close to a mile, that becomes a real nice ride for people.”
The Steamers expect it to take at least a year before one track is complete, with more tracks planned for the future.
“We’re a volunteer organization,” Pittenger said. “We can get 15 people out on a weekend, shoveling rock.”
Between 400 and 600 people would ride the trains on a typical Saturday in Eureka, Pittenger said.
The Steamers haven’t charged to ride the trains in the past but are contemplating it for the future. Pittenger said that, along with building the tracks, they have to cover insurance costs of between $3,000 and $5,000 per year.
Steamers give a speech about safety before each ride and have a “conductor” on the back of the train to keep an eye on passengers the engineer can’t see, Pittenger said. “If somebody blows that whistle, I’ll pull it to a stop,” he said.
They usually run trains about once a month but could also operate around special city events like Founders Day in June.
The Steamers now have 35 members but hope that will increase as they get back up and running with trains. Pittenger said more members will be needed before they can drastically increase the number of dates they run.
“It’s not only guys that are sitting on the engines and firing up the steam engines,” he said. “It’s also running the station where we give the speech on safety issues. We also like to have people in the steaming bays.”
The park board has tried for years to find a use for the area along Grant Street, which has been affected at times by flooding from nearby Flat Creek. The city has even discussed putting a go-kart track there.
“So I personally think this sounds fantastic,” Curnutte said.