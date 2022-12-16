Mike and Eileen Stapp

Mike and Eileen Stapp, two longtime volunteers with the Washington Youth Sports Association, will soon see their names added to the Washington Hall of Fame. 

 Contributed Photo.

Mike said he was “surprised” to learn that he and his wife had been nominated. 