Mike and Eileen Stapp, two longtime volunteers with the Washington Youth Sports Association will soon see their names added to the Washington Hall of Fame following a unanimous vote of the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission on Wednesday.
Mike said he was “surprised” to learn that he and his wife had been nominated.
“Reading over the nomination letter, it is clear that they are certainly deserving of this,” said Gavin Woolley, a member of the Parks and Recreation Commission. With the commission’s vote, a plaque recognizing the Stapps will be added to the Hall of Fame wall, which is located outside of the Washington City Hall Chambers.
The Hall of Fame is divided into six sections: the D.H. “Dutch” Borcherding Excellencein Baseball and Softball Award; the Bill F. Tobben and Paul G. Zoellner Excellence in Football Award; the WilliamC. Huber Excellence in Community Service, Conservation and Ecology Award; the Agnes M. Nolting Excellence in Aquatics Award; the James E. Pounds Excellence in Tennis Award; and the Stephen J. Reust Excellence in Soccer Award.
The Stapps were nominated for their work in baseball and softball, becoming the first people since 2009 to be added to that section. The last people inducted into that portion of the Hall of Fame were Don Schneider and Lester Eckelkamp. Schneider was recognized for 21 years of involvement in the American Legion Baseball Program and Eckelkamp was honored for “his many, many years of dedication and support to youth sports.”
The only other person to be inducted into this portion of the Hall of Fame is Jim Thomas, who was inducted in 2004 in recognition of his 24 years of “service and support to the Washington Babe Ruth Baseball Program.”
According to the nomination letter penned by the Washington Youth Sports Association officers, the Stapps have been volunteering with the WYSA organization for 27 years.
“Twenty-seven years is certainly significant,” said Sparky Stuckenschneider, chair of the Parks and Recreation Commission.
Mike Stapp said they got involved in the program when their children were younger and wanted to play sports, but also to help save the youth sports program.
“There was an article in The Missourian that the board needed volunteers and that if more volunteers didn’t step up that they were going to have to quit or shut down the program,” Mike said. “So we showed up at the next meeting. ... You always want the kids to be able to have the opportunity to play. Not every kid is going to be great, by any means, but the idea is to give everyone the opportunity to play.”
Since that initial meeting, Mike served as president of the WYSA and Eileen served multiple terms as secretary for the organization.
“Their dedication to the children of this community comes in ways most people do not realize. Not only have they helped the youth learn the game of softball and baseball, but they have created a platform on which children have social interaction between public and private schools over summer break,” the letter said. “WYSA feels the volunteer hours of work that Mike and Eileen have put into our community should be recognized.”
Over the years, the Stapps helped increase the number of participants in the youth sports association from 500 kids in 1995 to more than 1,000 kids. At its peak, the Washington Youth Sports Association had 1,500 participants.
Mike Stapp said there are many benefits he sees for young people to be involved in youth sports.
“They get a little bit of exercise and it gets them out of the house, but then there is the camaraderie,” Stapp said. “Sports teaches you how to be a good teammate. Sports teaches you how to win and how to lose and hopefully to do either one of those in a respectful manner.”
He continued, “But the friendships that they make in sports are everlasting. These kids may go to Borgia, to New Haven or to Washington, but in the summer they are all playing together. And each year is an opportunity for them to make new friends on a new team and those friends will be ones that they will see down the road, when they come back to visit after going to college, or when they move back after college. I think it is really important that they get the chance to make those friendships.”
The nomination letter also describes how the Stapps have helped provide real-world job experience to many teens, who would work in concessions or as umpires. Some of those who worked as umpires have gone on to pursue officiating at the collegiate or professional sports level.
The Stapps have also launched a scholarship program for high school students and created an assistance program to help parents who could not afford the fees, enabling their children to play.
According to Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb, the city will honor the Stapps with a mayoral proclamation at an upcoming meeting of the Washington City Council.